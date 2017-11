Memorial High School football is one win away from the first state title in program history.

However, the Tigers are not feeling the pressure.

Former players tried to ease the burden and create a sense of family at the team’s latest practice.

Steven Scheu, Jonathon Wandling, Dalton Walsh and many others showed their support Wednesday.

Memorial and Brebeuf Jesuit battle for the 3A title Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Comments

comments