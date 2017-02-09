Memorial prepares for Vincennes Lincoln
Memorial girls basketball (17-7) is gearing up for its regionals match up against Vincennes Lincoln (20-6) Saturday.
The team speaks with JoJo Gentry during Thursday’s practice.
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”