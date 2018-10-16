Home Indiana Evansville Veterans Memorial Parkway to Close For Rehab Work October 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Folks using the Veterans Memorial Parkway as their daily commute will need to find a new route.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will start rehab work on the sewer between the Wast Wastewater Treatment Plant and Veterans Memorial Parkway next week.

The project is expected to break ground on or after Monday. The overall work will impact nearly half a mile section of Veterans Memorial Parkway with a number of restrictions on the eastbound lanes.

Westbound traffic won’t see many restrictions.

Comments

comments