Memorial and Mater Dei Set for Date in Sectional Final

October 4th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports

The Memorial Tigers punched their ticket to the final round of sectionals with a 2-0 win over heritage hills, while Mater Dei is advancing on a 2-0 win over Mt. Vernon.

Both teams take the field in the sectional final Saturday at Traylor Family Stadium.

The match starts at 2:00 p.m. and 44Sports will have highlights later that evening.

Castle and Jasper also advanced to the Harrison sectional final, with the Knights beating North 8-1 and Jasper taking down Reitz 3-1.

