Memorial and Mater Dei Set for Date in Sectional Final

The Memorial Tigers punched their ticket to the final round of sectionals with a 2-0 win over heritage hills, while Mater Dei is advancing on a 2-0 win over Mt. Vernon.

Both teams take the field in the sectional final Saturday at Traylor Family Stadium.

The match starts at 2:00 p.m. and 44Sports will have highlights later that evening.

Castle and Jasper also advanced to the Harrison sectional final, with the Knights beating North 8-1 and Jasper taking down Reitz 3-1.

