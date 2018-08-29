Home Indiana Memorial Hospital Recognized as Level III Trauma Center August 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Jasper’s Memorial Hospital is now recognized to help treat more serious emergencies. The American College of Surgeons has verified the hospital as a Level III Trauma Center.

There are five levels of Trauma Center with one being the most capable of handling a mass traumatic event.

Along with Memorial’s designation, there are three Tri-State hospitals with the level three designation.

The verification proves that emergency services at these trauma centers is offered around the clock and if the need arises certified surgeons are available for emergency patients.

