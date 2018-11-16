Home Indiana Memorial Hospital in Jasper Receives Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Jasper hospital is being recognized for its quality health care.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on November 15th that Memorial Hospital and Health Care Centerone of five recipients for the 2018 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

This presidential-level honor recognizes exemplary U.S. organizations and business that show drive for radical innovation, thoughtful leadership, and administrative improvement.

“These awardees are inspiring in so many ways,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Director Walter G. Copan. “Each honoree strengthens our economy through its organizational excellence and positive impacts for its customers, students, patients and employees. They exemplify the American spirit in action and are role models for success in business and commerce.”

Below is a full list of the 2018 honorees:

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper, Indiana (health care)

Alamo Colleges District, San Antonio, Texas (education)

Donor Alliance, Denver, Colorado (nonprofit)

Integrated Project Management Company, Inc., Burr Ridge, Illinois (small business)

Tri County Tech, Bartlesville, Oklahoma (education)

The Baldrige Award has been the highest recognition for performance excellence in the nation since its inception in 1987.

