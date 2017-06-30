44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial Hires New Cross-Country Coach

June 30th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

After the late girls track and cross-country coach Dylan Barnes passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, Memorial High School was left with a void.

The Tigers are trying to take the next step for the program after naming Mark Schuler as the new head coach of boys and girls cross-country, according to a release Friday.

Schuler spent the last 23 years as the boys track coach and will now succeed Barnes as well.

44Sports contacted Athletic Director Charles Roberts about the vacant coaching position for the girls track team and he said a full-time replacement has not been determined.

Marlena Sauer was the interim head coach this past spring after Barnes passed away.

The Tigers made a memorial bench outside the school’s track and field oval to keep Barnes’ memory alive.

