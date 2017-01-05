Memorial High School Names Its Second President

An Evansville high school named a new president. Memorial High School appointed John K. Browning as the school’s second President. He will follow Brother Lawrence Murphy, a member of the Congregation of Christian Brothers, who retired in July 2016.

Browning is an Evansville native and graduate of Memorial High School. He is a lifelong member of St. Benedict Cathedral Parish. Since the early 2000’s, Browning has served on the Board of Trustees and various committees.

Browning previously worked for the Southwestern Healthcare system for 36 years, most recently serving with Behavioral Health Consulting. He attended IU for his undergraduate degree and the University of Evansville for his graduate degree.

