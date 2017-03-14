Home Indiana Evansville Memorial H.S. Picks Interim Varsity Girls Track and Field Head Coach March 14th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Memorial High School has picked an interim Varsity Girls Track and Field head coach. Marlena Justak Sauer will serve as the interim coach after Dylan Barnes unexpectedly passed away last week.

Since 2005, Sauer has served as Assistant Coach in Memorial’s Girls Track/Field and Cross Country programs. She is a Memorial graduate, who competed in Track/Field and Cross-Country, setting school records in the 4×8 relay, 100 meter hurdles, and 1600 meter.

Sauer went to Vanderbilt University where she competed in Track/Field and Cross-Country for three years and captained the Commodores her junior year.

Sauer said, “No one can fill the coaching void left by the passing of Dylan Barnes. He left huge shoes to fill, but we will try to move forward as a program and do the best we can.”

