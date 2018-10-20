Memorial Girls Stunned at Semi-State

The Memorial girls soccer team will not win back-to-back state titles.

After not allowing a goal all postseason, the Tigers allowed Cathedral to take a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Jennifer Utzinger.

With strong winds throughout the match, whichever team could take advantage of the conditions in the second half would have the edge.

Unfortunately for Memorial, they were fighting the wind along with the 1-0 deficit the last 40 minutes of the match.

Cathedral spent more time on the attack in the second half, but the Tigers had at least one quality chance to tie the match.

However, Fighting Irish keeper Sophia Saucerman made a diving stop to keep the 1-0 lead.

Cathedral would keep the pressure on in the second half and go on to win the match by the same score.

The Fighting Irish advance to play South Bend St. Joseph in the 2A State Championship.

