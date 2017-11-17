Memorial Girls Start Season 1-0

Memorial High School girl’s basketball had a late start to the regular season, but it started off on the right foot with a win over Boonville.

The Tigers led throughout Friday’s contest, but the Pioneers cut the lead to six late in the second quarter.

Memorial responded with a 9-0 run to end the half and won the game 67-31.

