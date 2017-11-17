44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial Girls Start Season 1-0

Memorial Girls Start Season 1-0

November 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Memorial High School girl’s basketball had a late start to the regular season, but it started off on the right foot with a win over Boonville.

The Tigers led throughout Friday’s contest, but the Pioneers cut the lead to six late in the second quarter.

Memorial responded with a 9-0 run to end the half and won the game 67-31.

Catch all of the girls and boys basketball action throughout the season on 44News.

Follow Sports Director JoJo Gentry and Sports Reporter Nick Ruffolo on Twitter for score updates and photos from the games.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.