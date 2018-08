Home Indiana Evansville Memorial Girls Golf Making a Name for Itself in 2018 August 9th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Memorial, Sports

The North Huskies have been the top-ranked team in the Tri-State for several years, but the Memorial girls golf team wants to eventually challenge that throne.

In a recent head-to-head matchup, North won 144-172, but Memorial juniors Mallory Russell and Paige Royalty posted solid rounds to keep the Tigers within striking distance.

Russell also won the Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament as she tries to ride that momentum into 2018.

