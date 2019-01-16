44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial Girls Basketball Wins Big at North Posey

January 16th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Evansville Memorial girls basketball team was looking to improve on their 11-8 record as they took on the North Posey Vikings.

The Tigers started quick jumping out to a 4-0 lead over the Vikings, getting quick buckets from Hope Lensing and Soffia Rieckers.

A few plays later, Jenna Heath grabs a rebound for a putback to keep North Posey in the contest, but Memorial would run away with the game after that.

The Tigers went on to win by a score of 63-22 over the Vikings.

Memorial will play Owensboro Catholic next, while North Posey will host Tell City.

