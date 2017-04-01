Memorial Girls Basketball Players Commit To Olney Central

Reitz Memorial High School seniors Allie Murphy and Kendall Falkenstein will build off their career’s in Evansville with a trip across the border to Olney, IL and play for the Blue Knights of OCJC.

The duo combined for over 20 points per game this past season, which helped lead the Tigers to a Regional Semifinal appearance.

The school will have a recognition ceremony next Thursday, April 6 for the players and 44Sports will be there to talk with both Murphy and Falkenstein about the next step in their careers.

