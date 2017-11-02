44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial and Gibson Southern Battle for Sectional Title in GOW

November 2nd, 2017 44Blitz, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Memorial Tigers (10-1) and Gibson Southern Titans (11-0) will meet once again in the postseason.

Last year’s matchup ended with a 29-20 Tigers victory in the first round of the playoffs.

This time around, a sectional title is on the line.

44Sports will have extended highlights of the game on 44Blitz Friday at 10 p.m.

Follow game updates with the hashtag “#44Blitz” alongside sports reporter Nick Ruffolo at @NRuffolo44News and sports director JoJo Gentry at @JGentry44News.

**DISCLAIMER: The video states Gibson Southern and Memorial are meeting for a sectional title for the second straight season, but that is not the case. As stated above, the two teams met in the first round of the postseason in 2016.

