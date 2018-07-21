Memorial Football’s Lindauer and Combs Commit to SIU

Michael Lindauer and Branson Combs are two cousins that just so happen to be IHSAA state champions on the same high school football team.

However, their playing days together, which started at birth according to Lindauer, will not stop at Memorial High School.

The duo committed to Southern Illinois University to play football together at the next level.

Until that day comes next fall, Combs and Lindauer have one more season left with the Tigers where they will try to top a strong 2017 campaign.

Lindauer passed for 2,911 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior, while only throwing six interceptions.

Lindauer was also recently named the 44News Athlete of the Year.

Combs caught 72 passes from Lindauer, including 12 of those touchdowns, to go along with 1,121 receiving yards.

The two will bring strong chemistry to the Salukis and told 44Sports going to the same college was a priority in the decision-making process.

