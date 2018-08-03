Memorial Football Embracing the Target on their Back

The Memorial football team is the defending 3A state champion and that comes with an added urgency for any opponent who faces the Tigers.

However, Memorial is accepting the challenge of defending the trophy and returns plenty of big-game experience on the roster.

That includes quarterback Michael Lindauer, receiver Branson Combs and defensive back Miguel Turnbaugh.

The latter-most player has flown the radar, despite being a four-year starter with the Tigers.

Turnbaugh stepped up when it mattered most on the offensive end, contributing big plays during Memorial’s deep playoff run, despite being a defensive-oriented player.

