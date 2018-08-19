Memorial Flag Returned To Family

The search is officially over for a Bardstown woman who found an American flag in a peddlers mall.

Katie Marks met up with Deric Steward at Hornady park in Petersburg to return what was once his.

“It was handed to me at the funeral and I had a lot of respect for my uncle. I’m just glad to get it back,” says Deric Steward, flag owner.

Steward says he discovered his baby didn’t have a heartbeat when his fiancé was eight months pregnant. As medical bills kept rolling in, the family could no longer afford to keep the storage unit where the flag was placed. Everything was auctioned off and sold including his flag.

The flag was later found at a peddlers mall marked with a name, date, and a 45 dollar price tag.

“You could tell it belonged to somebody and the price tag, it was a little orange sticker,” says Katie Marks, returning flag.

Hearing about the act, American Legion Riders from both Indiana and Kentucky escorted Marks on her journey.

“I’m surrounded by all these American Legion Riders that just devoted their Sunday to helping bring Sam’s flag home it’s just, I mean it’s amazing,” says Marks.

Bobby Cravens, American Legion Rider, says that returning the flag was important to him.

“It’s like bringing a veteran home. We’re mostly veterans here. If you’re not a veteran, you’re a family veteran. You know, you’ve gotta bring them home. It’s what we do,” says Cravens.

Steward says this act of kindness is hard to come by.

“It’s a true blessing. I can say that. I mean I never would’ve believed it and you know I’m pretty excited,” says Steward.

But even still Marks says she did what she felt was right and seeing everyone gather gives her faith in the community.

“The Steward family never should have lost the flag in the first place,” says Marks. “The right thing should have been done from square one, but anything that can be done to help get them ahead would be an amazing way to pay it back.”

A GoFundMe page was started for the Steward family. The link can be found here.

