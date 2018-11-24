44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial Falls in State Championship Shootout 47-42

November 24th, 2018 44Blitz, Evansville, Indiana, Memorial, Sports

The Memorial Tigers bid for back-to-back IHSAA 3A state championships came to an end Saturday after losing a close game to West Lafayette.

The Red Devils took an early 14-0 lead, but the Tigers responded with two touchdowns to bring it within 14-12 in the first quarter.

Both teams went back and forth the rest of the game, which led to West Lafayette holding a slim 47-42 lead with under a minute to play.

Memorial drove down the field to set up one play on fourth down to potentially win the game with six seconds left.

Tigers quarterback Michael Lindauer scrambled to his left, created several seconds of extra time to throw, but the coverage was too tight on the Memorial receivers and the pass fell incomplete.

The 47-42 loss is the first for the Tigers in over 13 months.

Memorial’s season ends with a 14-1 record and a state runner-up ribbon.

