Two Memorial Girls Basketball players will take their playing careers to the next level together.

Allie Murphy and Kendall Falkenstein committed to play at Olney Central College Thursday. The school is located about 75 miles northwest of Evansville.

Murphy averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds per game this season, and Falkenstein contributed 8 points and 3 steals per game this year.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments