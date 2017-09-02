44News | Evansville, IN

Memorial Draws, Jasper Falls in Interstate Matchups

September 2nd, 2017

The Indiana-Kentucky Challenge has expanded to include other states and the team from Missouri, Webster Groves, gave Memorial a fight.

The Tigers came into the matchup after losing their first game of the season at the hands of Paul Lawrence Dunbar (Lexington, KY.)

In Saturday’s game, Memorial was able to play to a draw against Webster Groves, 1-1, with the lone goal coming from junior Marshall Francis.

As for Jasper, the Wildcats were not able to put one in the back of the net, falling 2-0 to the aforementioned Lexington Dunbar squad.

