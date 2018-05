Evansville is offering several activities at cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday Activities: Bluegrass Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., McCutchanville Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., and the New Salem Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Monday Activities: Alexander Memorial Park at 9:00 a.m., Locust Hill Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., and Tupman Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

