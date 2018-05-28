Memorial Day: Unofficial Kickoff to Summer

Memorial Day is known as an unofficial kick off to summer. People all around the Tri-State were trying to beat the heat. Many took a trip to the water getting the boat out for the first time this year.

Others kept things simple and visited one of the many public pools that are now open for the summer. Due to the long winter, many say they’re excited for the summer ahead.

Evansville native and boat owner Donnie Pickett says, “Been planning to come out, and just got it lined out last night so she’s ready to go today. We ride around to the beaches, go fishing, you know it just depends on what crew I got with me that day, to what we do exactly.”

While Independence Day is still more than a month away local fireworks stands say they’re already seeing an uptick in business.

Dreamland Fireworks owner David Baize says, “Been busy. You know we had some saws and ladders, and people opening boxes pulling out their own product, but other than that it’s been busy. It’s been getting busier every year.”

Baize says he’s been working at the Dreamland Fireworks stand for nearly 15 years.

