Memorial Day HS Baseball/Softball Scores

Indiana Baseball

Class 4A

Reitz – Bosse Field

Final: Central 6, Castle 2

Regionals will play Saturday at Bosse Field at 10 a.m.

Class 3A

Jasper – Ruxer Field

G3/Final: Jasper 8, Southridge 4

G4. Princeton vs Pike Central will play Monday at Noon CT.

Championship: Jasper vs Winner of G4 will play Monday at 7 p.m. CT.

Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville

G3/Final: Gibson Southern 10, Heritage Hills 5

G4. Boonville vs Bosse will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Gibson Southern vs Winner of G4 will play Monday at 7 p.m

Class 2A

South Spencer

Sectional Championship: South Spencer vs Mater Dei will play Monday at 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Northeast Dubois

G2/Final: Springs Valley 1, Wood Memorial 6

G3. Cannelton vs Northeast Dubois will play Monday.

Championship: Wood Memorial vs Winner of G3

Indiana Softball

4A Regionals – Gibson Southern



Gibson Southern vs Floyd Central Tuesday at 6 p.m.

3A Regionals – Nativity Field



Memorial vs Vincennes Lincoln will play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Kentucky Baseball

2nd Region – Crittenden County

Final: Livingston Central 2, Madisonville-North Hopkins 0

Christian County vs Union County will play Monday at 1 p.m.

Henderson County vs Crittenden County will play Monday at 7 p.m.

3rd Region – Owensboro Catholic

Final: Meade County 5, Apollo 0

*Meade pitcher Will Bryan threw a one-hitter and 13 strikeouts.

Muhlenberg County vs Grayson County will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Daviess County vs Ohio County will play Monday at 3 p.m.

Kentucky Softball

2nd Region – Christian County

Final: Union County 4, Crittenden County 0

*Union Co. senior pitcher Evyn Hendrickson threw a 3-hit shutout and struck out 20.

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs University Heights will play Monday at 3 p.m.

Lyon County vs Webster County will play Monday at 5 p.m.

3rd Region – Muhlenberg County

Grayson County vs Owensboro Catholic will play Monday at Noon.

Daviess County vs Butler County will play Monday at Noon.

Hancock County vs Ohio County will play Monday at 2 p.m.

Meade County vs Muhlenberg County will play Monday at 2 p.m.

