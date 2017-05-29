Memorial Day HS Baseball/Softball Scores
Indiana Baseball
Class 4A
Reitz – Bosse Field
Final: Central 6, Castle 2
Regionals will play Saturday at Bosse Field at 10 a.m.
Class 3A
Jasper – Ruxer Field
G3/Final: Jasper 8, Southridge 4
G4. Princeton vs Pike Central will play Monday at Noon CT.
Championship: Jasper vs Winner of G4 will play Monday at 7 p.m. CT.
Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville
G3/Final: Gibson Southern 10, Heritage Hills 5
G4. Boonville vs Bosse will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Gibson Southern vs Winner of G4 will play Monday at 7 p.m
Class 2A
South Spencer
Sectional Championship: South Spencer vs Mater Dei will play Monday at 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Northeast Dubois
G2/Final: Springs Valley 1, Wood Memorial 6
G3. Cannelton vs Northeast Dubois will play Monday.
Championship: Wood Memorial vs Winner of G3
Indiana Softball
4A Regionals – Gibson Southern
Gibson Southern vs Floyd Central Tuesday at 6 p.m.
3A Regionals – Nativity Field
Memorial vs Vincennes Lincoln will play Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Kentucky Baseball
2nd Region – Crittenden County
Final: Livingston Central 2, Madisonville-North Hopkins 0
Christian County vs Union County will play Monday at 1 p.m.
Henderson County vs Crittenden County will play Monday at 7 p.m.
3rd Region – Owensboro Catholic
Final: Meade County 5, Apollo 0
*Meade pitcher Will Bryan threw a one-hitter and 13 strikeouts.
Muhlenberg County vs Grayson County will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Daviess County vs Ohio County will play Monday at 3 p.m.
Kentucky Softball
2nd Region – Christian County
Final: Union County 4, Crittenden County 0
*Union Co. senior pitcher Evyn Hendrickson threw a 3-hit shutout and struck out 20.
Madisonville-North Hopkins vs University Heights will play Monday at 3 p.m.
Lyon County vs Webster County will play Monday at 5 p.m.
3rd Region – Muhlenberg County
Grayson County vs Owensboro Catholic will play Monday at Noon.
Daviess County vs Butler County will play Monday at Noon.
Hancock County vs Ohio County will play Monday at 2 p.m.
Meade County vs Muhlenberg County will play Monday at 2 p.m.