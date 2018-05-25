Memorial Day Ceremonies to Honor Those who Served
In observance of Memorial Day, cemeteries across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois will be holding ceremonies to honor those who have served.
Below are the times, locations, and dates of the ceremonies.
Blue Grass Cemetery: May 27th at 10:45AM
McCutchanville Cemetery: May 27th at 11:45 AM
Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery: May 28th at 9:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery: May 28th at 10:00AM
Locust Hill Cemetery: May 28th at 10:00AM
Park Lawn Cemetery: May 28th at 10:30AM
Oak Hill Cemetery: May28th at 11:00AM
Tupman Cemetery: May 28th at 1:00PM
Central Park: May 29th at 10:00AM