Illinois Memorial Day Ceremonies to Honor Those who Served May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

In observance of Memorial Day, cemeteries across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois will be holding ceremonies to honor those who have served.

Below are the times, locations, and dates of the ceremonies.

Blue Grass Cemetery: May 27th at 10:45AM

McCutchanville Cemetery: May 27th at 11:45 AM

Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery: May 28th at 9:00AM

Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery: May 28th at 10:00AM

Locust Hill Cemetery: May 28th at 10:00AM

Park Lawn Cemetery: May 28th at 10:30AM

Oak Hill Cemetery: May28th at 11:00AM

Tupman Cemetery: May 28th at 1:00PM

Central Park: May 29th at 10:00AM

