Memorial Cross Country Coach, Dylan Barnes, Dies Unexpectedly

Memorial High School cross country coach and teacher, Dylan Barnes, has passed away unexpectedly today, according a release from the school.

The cause of death has not been released. All after-school activities, including athletic practices, were cancelled Tuesday.

Memorial’s Athletic Director Charles Doctor released this statement:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Coach Dylan Barnes this morning. All of us in the Memorial High School Community are at a loss and wish to send behind an accomplished track/cross-country program. He was a positive role model and motivator and had a tremendous impact in our school and out student-athletes Dylan Barnes leaves behind a lasting legacy at Memorial and he will be greatly missed.

In Barnes’ 14 year-career as the girls track and field coach, he led the Tigers to three consecutive state finals appearances from 2013-2015 and recorded eight straight city championships between 2008-2015. He also led the girls cross country team to seven consecutive state finals appearances from 2004-2016 and 18 combined SIAC and City Championship titles between 2004-2016.

“The entire Reitz Memorial family is shocked and saddened by the unexpected loss of a beloved and gifted teacher and coach,” said John K. Browning, President of Reitz Memorial High School. “We ask everyone to join us in prayer for Mr. Barnes, his family and the family of Reitz Memorial.”

According to the release, Memorial students, faculty, and staff have been notified. Clergy, and counselors from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville and Youth First, are at the school today and throughout the week for students and staff.

A candlelight memorial for Barnes will be held at 7 p.m., at the front circle of the school, 1500 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.

