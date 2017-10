The No. 1 Tigers are headed to the next round after a 3-1 win over No. 2 Mater Dei.

Memorial’s victory was its 14th straight sectional win as they head to the Heritage Hills regional.

The Tigers play Oct. 14 in Lincoln City, Ind.

Mater Dei’s season ends with a 15-2-1 record.

Both of the Wildcats’ losses this season came at the hands of Memorial.

