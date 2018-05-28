Memorial Baseball Reclaims 3A Sectional

The Tigers took 2017 off when it came to winning a sectional title, but Memorial was back on top of the mountain with a 4-0 win over Boonville.

The Pioneers kept it a one-run game most of the morning, but the Tigers scored three in the sixth inning to break the game open.

Boonville was not able to recover as Michael Lindauer pitched a shutout on the mound for Memorial in the victory.

Next up for the Tigers is a matchup with Washington Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The Hatchets advanced to the regional round at North High School after defeating Gibson Southern 4-3.

The win for Washington was its first sectional title since 1997.

