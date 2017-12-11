Home Indiana Evansville Members Of The Sheriff’s Office Grant Wishes For Annual Christmas With The Kids Event December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are granting the wish lists of various children in need for the 16th annual VCSO Christmas with the Kids event.

Kids from Ark Crisis Child Care Center headed out to Meijer in Evansville to go shopping with deputies. Each child’s wish list consisted of items that they need like clothing, along with a few toy items.

Most of the kids served at Ark are dealing with some kind of crisis, and although the day is about a fun shopping experience, it’s also about building a bond with law enforcement.

Angie Richards Cooley said,”Sometimes the interaction that our children have seen primarily has been seeing a police officer or sheriff’s deputy taking mom or dad away. This is a way to repair that, and to really build that trust and a relationship.”

Meijer also provided the kids with a free lunch.

Comments

comments