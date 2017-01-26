Home Kentucky Henderson Members of Henderson High School Band to Perform in Louisville January 26th, 2017 Amanda Decker Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

11 Henderson County High School band students are getting the chance to perform at the 2017 University of Louisville Invitational Honor Band weekend.

The group will travel to U of L where they’ll perform January 27th and 28th. Students will also have a chance to audition and can perform with one of three ensembles.

Each ensemble is made up of high school students from around Kentucky and neighboring states.

“It’s an honor that U of L selected them. This is invitational. U of L sends out the invites based things like characteristic and musicianship, and other honors that the students have received,” said band director Adam Thomas.

The students will perform a free concert January 28th at the university’s Comstock Concert Hall.

