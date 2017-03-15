Mekhi Lairy’s 33-Inch Vertical Measures Five Inches More than the NBA Average
Teams taking on Bosse Boys Basketball have to hop around junior Mekhi Lairy. Literally.
The 5’7″ guard has a 33-inch vertical, which 44Sports measured at practice Wednesday. That measurement is five inches more than the NBA’s average vertical jump of 28 inches.
Lairy was also named the IBCA District 3 Player of the Week Monday after he averaged 37.5 points and 9.5 assists in a pair of games, leading the Bulldogs to the championship of the Class 3A Washington Regional last weekend.
Lairy and the Bulldogs will face Indianapolis Attucks in semi-state Saturday at Seymour at Noon CT. Catch highlights and more on 44Sports at 9 and 10.