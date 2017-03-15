44News | Evansville, IN

Mekhi Lairy’s 33-Inch Vertical Measures Five Inches More than the NBA Average

March 15th, 2017 Bosse, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Teams taking on Bosse Boys Basketball have to hop around junior Mekhi Lairy. Literally.

The 5’7″ guard has a 33-inch vertical, which 44Sports measured at practice Wednesday. That measurement is five inches more than the NBA’s average vertical jump of 28 inches.

Lairy was also named the IBCA District 3 Player of the Week Monday after he averaged 37.5 points and 9.5 assists in a pair of games, leading the Bulldogs to the championship of the Class 3A Washington Regional last weekend.

Lairy and the Bulldogs will face Indianapolis Attucks in semi-state Saturday at Seymour at Noon CT. Catch highlights and more on 44Sports at 9 and 10.

