Mekhi Lairy’s 33-Inch Vertical Measures Five Inches More than the NBA Average

Teams taking on Bosse Boys Basketball have to hop around junior Mekhi Lairy. Literally.

The 5’7″ guard has a 33-inch vertical, which 44Sports measured at practice Wednesday. That measurement is five inches more than the NBA’s average vertical jump of 28 inches.

Lairy was also named the IBCA District 3 Player of the Week Monday after he averaged 37.5 points and 9.5 assists in a pair of games, leading the Bulldogs to the championship of the Class 3A Washington Regional last weekend.

Lairy and the Bulldogs will face Indianapolis Attucks in semi-state Saturday at Seymour at Noon CT. Catch highlights and more on 44Sports at 9 and 10.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



