Megan Cavanagh Shares her Experiences on Set of A League of Their Own

44News This Morning is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the film, A League of Their Own. We highlighted scenes from the movie shot right here in the tri-state and talked with stars from the film.

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason had a chance to catch up with actress Megan Cavanagh, who played second basemen Marla Hooch.

Megan shared her thoughts on the impact of the movie, and how gracious the community was during filming. Actress Megan Cavanagh made her film debut playing the role of Marla Hooch in the 1992 film.

She even signed on for the short-lived television spin off of A League of Their Own in 1993.

