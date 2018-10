The next Mega Millions drawing will be the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

No one matched all 6 winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing, which means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $1.6 billion. The numbers for Friday’s drawing were 15-23-53-65-70, and the and the Megaball number was 7.

There are no reports of anyone from the Tri-state who may have won any of the smaller major prizes in game.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments