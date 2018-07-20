Meeting the Animals at the Henderson County Fair

The Henderson County AG Fair is this weekend, and tonight’s main events are the cattle show and the pony pulls.

There’s a variety of animals on the fairground, and this morning we got a chance to get close with some goats, cows, and chickens.

Besides meeting the animals, we got to learn about how these animals were raised and what preparations are taken before they enter the fair.

A full list of events can be found by clicking here and visiting the Henderson County Fair’s website.













