Meeting Set to Discuss Details on Southwest Indiana Wind Turbine Project

More wind power turbines could be popping up soon in Southwest Indiana.

Residents in Gibson and Posey Counties have an opportunity to hear more about the project at an information meeting on December 19th.

The meeting will be hosted by E.ON Climate and Renewables North America, one of the nation’s largest energy renewable companies.

Attendees of the meeting will get an overview of the wind farm status, development process, considerations taken into account when siting a wind farm, and describe the lease agreements and payment terms.

The meeting takes place at North Posey High School at 6:00PM.

