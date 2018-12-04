Home Indiana Meeting Set to Discuss Coal to Diesel Plan in Dale, Indiana December 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The people of Dale, Indiana will have another chance to weigh in on the proposed coal to diesel plant.

Riverview Energy is looking to build a $2.5 billion direct coal hydrogenation plant that the company says would bring 225 high skilled jobs to the area.

At this point, the air permit has not been issued, and some people are still concerned about the impact the plan will have on the environment.

The meeting is set for December 5th and will run from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City.

People will also have a chance to submit written comments or talk directly with environmental management representatives to express their support or concerns.

