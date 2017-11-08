Home Indiana Evansville Meet the Wilsons: The March of Dimes Signature Chef’s Auction Ambassador Family November 8th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

For the last 20 years, the March of Dimes and Saint Vincent Hospital have teamed up to host the Signature Chef’s Auction.

Each year, the best chefs come together to prepare dished for the event along with silent and live auctions.

The event also celebrates an ambassador family, who have had an experience with the NICU.

The year it was the Wilson family from Petersburg, who welcomed triplets into the world about a year ago.



