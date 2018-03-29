Meet Today’s Spring Break Star: Sean!

Every Spring Break, we give kids a one of a kind experience…being on the News!

They get to help me as Entertainment Insider, assist Jackie with weather, and join the Anchors for Hot Topics and The List.

Today’s Spring Break Star was a little nervous, but then warmed up and had a great time!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments