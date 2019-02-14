Meet Pioneer Producer Matt Warren

He’s a Chicago House Music pioneer, DJ, Platinum award winning Producer and the mastermind behind the Mortal Kombat movie soundtrack…

Meet the man who has been hailed as the one who created the first Hard House track, Matt Warren!

Press play to hear all about his new album (available on vinyl too), his new tour, and what special guests appear in the new music.



And jam out with these links:

“Get On Up” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ErL1FJO1aA

“Bang The Box” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKByujXgUxU

Matt Warren Full Playlist – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZTBb09dnDFgRoNQQlf4wow

