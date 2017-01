My friend Nova Cain has just released a new track that already has ONE MILLION hits on Soundcloud!

Today he dropped by the station to talk about his life, his music, and upcoming performances.

I keep telling y’all that the Tri State is home to an exceptional amount of talent…

Press play below for the full story, and a sneak peek of the new song.



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.



