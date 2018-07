Central High school has its new athletic director.

Cathy Ferris, formerly a head coach at Bosse High School, is the new woman in charge of Bears athletics and she wants to make sure athletes are set up to succeed both on and off the field.

Ferris was approved by the EVSC board Monday and will start in her new position July 25.

She coached girls soccer and girls track during her time with the Bulldogs.

