Meet the Musicians at SongFest!

If you’re a music fan like me?

You know that it’s even more awesome when you get to meet the musician and hear the stories behind the songs!

The Sandy Lee Songfest looks like a music lover’s dream!

And the schedule of events is sick!

Four days filled with music and stories.

It’s the Sandy Lee Songfest, 4 nights of intimate, acoustic performances by some of Nashville’s award winning singer/songwriters.

While sitting in the round, you will have an up close and personal experience while hearing stories about how and why their favorite songs were written.

The event runs July 25th through the 28th at Rookie’s and Hometown Roots in Henderson.

For ticket information and songwriter information, visit sandyleesongfest.com.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments