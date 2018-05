The University of Evansville invited 44News to meet and mingle with President-Elect Pietruszkiewicz. Wednesday May 9, 2018 members of the community were invited to meet and mingle with the incoming University of Evansville president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz at an informal reception. The Phillips Alcove in Ridgway University Center on UE’s campus was filled with eager individuals ready to meet UE’s new president.

Comments

comments