Last week we met a local team of Pool Masters that are headed to a worldwide championship tournament.

We didn’t have enough time to tell the full story, so here we are with “Meet the Masters: Part 2″…

I introduced you to Mickey:

I do go to Nashville every year to compete in the Music City Open. In the state of Indiana I’m considered a Master.

Nate:

I train 20-25 hours a week. I have for years. That’s what it takes though.

Gary:

I won the Evansville City Championships nine times.

And TJ:

We went last year and my team took third place, and I actually got first in the Sportsmans’ 8 Ball Division.

Just a couple of guys going to the Valley National Eight Ball Association Championships in Las Vegas.

Again.

No big…wait…that’s BIG.



You’re talking 37 countries and 5000 players. It’s just amazing. You’re talking 500 tables in one room, 350 in one room, 150 in another room. It’s an experience!

The VNEA Championship is huge!

Nate:

It’s a grind on you. I’ll be out there for 13 days. This is the only sport if you play winner break, in the world, where you can never get a chance to play and lose.

Is it really worth all that?

Plus these guys have to find Sponsors (like On Cue Billiards), or other creative ways of Crowd-funding, like raffling off pool cues.

Mickey:

There are so many people there! It’s really cool that so many people that you don’t know, and you’re in the main event of this tournament, and people have been following you that have been watching you play. So they start coming around, and following you, and cheering you on. So, I mean it’s…there’s not much of a better feeling than that.

In the end, it’s passion for the sport, dedication to the craft, and a love of playing that has this team packing their bags for Vegas.

Again.

Nate:

As good as we did last year, this team that we have this year? I mean, I have absolute faith that we can bring the gold home to represent the United States.

Wish them luck!

