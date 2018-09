He’s a three time and award winning published illustrator, and get this, he’s from Henderson!

We’re going inside the books with Travis Shanks to talk about his style, how he got started, and his advice for budding illustrators.

Press play on the video, and snag one of these sweet books online!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments