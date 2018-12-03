Meet Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin

The Harlem Globetrotters…they astound us with their amazing feats on the court, and entertain us with their alley oops and wild slam dunks, but do you know anything else about these athletes?

We got globetrotter Zeus McClurkin to take time out of his busy schedule and sit down with us to talk about his life, how he made the cut, and what it takes to live your dream, in this 44News This Morning exclusive!

He’s a Harlem Globetrotter now, but once upon a time, Zeus McClurkin couldn’t get his name on anyone’s roster.

It was pretty tough, it wasn’t very fun going through it at the time but it ended up being a really wonderful story…

So, I got cut from 6th grade all the way to 10th grade. Basketball was my favorite sport, but it was also the only sport I wasn’t very good at.

But Zeus knew that what he wanted to do was smile and dunk…



The summer of 10th grade, a miracle happened, I grew 5 inches over the Summer and ended up making my first basketball team.

My coaches, at the time, said I was ‘too nice’., and they said I smiled too much. I had one guy tell me, ‘All you ever want to do is smile and dunk, smile and dunk, and that’s all you ever want to do,’ and today that’s exactly what I get paid to do.

So he kept on trying until he made it.

All of the people who told me I couldn’t…I was really letting those people be my motivation, all my nay-sayers, people who said, ‘basketball is no place for a nice guy’.

Nowadays people think that in order to be successful in basketball you’ve got to have a killer instinct and this mean streak, which I never developed.

I’m a Minister at my church, I’m a naturally nice person. I’m the type of guy that if I foul you, I apologize for it, and my coaches used to hate that about me.

But, you know, that’s who I am, and being a Harlem Globetrotter, I get a chance to still be that same person; so it’s really a blessing to get to be a part of this team.

After playing against the Globetrotters with the Washington Generals, the team was sick of Zeus dunking on them, gave up, and asked him to join.

I had never heard of the Globetrotters growing up, right?

Coming out of college, after I played overseas, a guy told me about this team called the Washington Generals, and I was like, ‘Who are they?’.

He said, ‘Don’t worry about it man, you know your Defense sucks and you’ll get a chance to travel the world!’

I said, ‘Well okay, sign me up! That sounds great!’

So, I go to my first Washington Generals game versus the Harlem Globetrotters, and I’m looking out at the Globetrotters and I fall in love with them.

So I said, ‘I’m gonna do whatever I can this year to get on that team,’ so that whole season, I was dunking on the Globetrotters, wind-milling, all this stuff, doing crazy trick shots, hitting 4 pointers…on the Globetrotters just to get noticed by the coach.

I caught the coach’s eye, and his attention, and he said, ‘We’ve got to give this guy a try-out,’ and 8 years later I’ve been on the team now; 25 countries, and putting millions of smiles on people’s faces.

GRETCHIN: Didn’t anybody tell you that the globetrotters are supposed to win?!

Zeus: I had no idea.

Not only does he hold an undergraduate degree in Business Management and a master’s degree in Marketing and Communications…McClurkin is also a Guinness World Records record-holder…several time over.

I’m a 4 time world record holder now. 2 of them are Dunk Records and 2 of them are Shooting Records.

The Shooting Records are: ‘the most bounced 3-pointers in 1 minute’, I made 3 of those, and the most ‘behind the back 3-pointers in 1 minute’, I made 3 of those in 1 minute.

Now, the Dunk Records are, I had to run behind the Free Throw line in between every attempt.

One is ‘the most slam dunks in 1 minute’, which was 16, and the other one was ‘the most blindfolded slam dunks in 1 minute’; so I had to do he same routine but I had to have a blindfold on the whole time, and that was really tough!

This Globetrotter is a testament to perseverance…

Be who you are.

I could have tried to change a long time ago and not been the type of player that I am today, and tried to have that ‘killer instinct’, but that just wouldn’t be who I am.

…and what happens when you chase your dreams.

Zeus: (from the 3rd floor of the YMCA Downtown gym) Way over there, are you ready for this?

Here we go!

Psych! (drops ball into net right under him)

What a cool story, and a very interesting athlete!

You can catch all the Harlem Globetrotter action this Wednesday night at The Ford Center in Evansville, and Thursday at the Owensboro Sports Center.

