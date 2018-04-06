Meet Country Music Prodigy: Emi Sunshine

She’s a teenage prodigy who broke onto the music scene when she was just nine years old, she’s graced the cover of Country Music People, and you can catch her on your TV and a local stage, welcome Emi Sunshine!

You can see her with Steve Harvey on “Little Big Shots” this weekend, and see her perform live April 27, at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson, KY.

