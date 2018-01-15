Meet Comedian Todd Yohn

He’s been called the red headed, walking, talking cartoon.

He’s known for his outrageous parodies, fresh, clever original comedy tunes, and his many appearances on the Bob and Tom Show.

So when Todd Yohn came to town, we grabbed the cameras for an exclusive interview!

With a razor sharp wit, and a tongue to match, comedy is definitely the place for this funny guy.

It was, more or less, natural. I used to tell people, I stood in the corner so much that if I was in a one room classroom, you could actually chart my growth by my nose print from being a cut-up. I was always a wise…butt…

But I always wanted to be a professional athlete, and what happened was, I played College ball and basketball and Semi Pro Baseball; but injuries held me out of that, so I went to being a musician.

I took a dare to go to an Open Mic in Raleigh, North Carolina, and apparently did such a good job that the following week, they had a fall-out with an Emcee, and I was with a Blues band; and what he offered to pay me a week to do fifteen minutes was more than I made in a month and a half with the Blues band…

I took the gig and I never looked back!

He’s performed all over, so it must be hard to choose a favorite gig…

I was fortunate enough to work a movie in the Lawrence Joel Coliseum for the movie “Eddie” with Whoopi Goldberg; and I had to actually, at lunch break, entertain 20,000 Extras that were in the arena. And I did it without a mic stand or a guitar, I did ‘Theatre in the Round’ comedy and had them all laughing!

And when you trip 20,000 people on one thought in your head, it’s quite the rush!

And his advice for budding comedians?

Listen. Just listen. And that goes for everything in life. Everybody has an opinion, everybody wants to talk.

Listen before you speak, and you’ll be successful.

