Meet Comedian Andy Imlay!

October 26th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

We’ve got a very special comedian in the house, and he’s here to talk about his recent tours and upcoming gigs, but first he’s graciously agreed to favor us with some funnies this morning.

Welcome, Andy Imlay!

Press play on the video to see Andy’s HILARIOUS set!


Want to see this funny guy in person?

Catch him October 30th for the Comedy Battle Royale at CYO Brewing in Owensboro, November 12th at Jokers Comedy Club in Indianapolis, and November 14th at Stoner’s Bar and Grill in Boonville.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

