Meet the Candidates Forum at Ivy Tech

Voters in southern Indiana have a chance to meet some of the candidates in this year’s midterm election.

Indivisible Evansville is hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum starting at 7:00PM at the Ivy Tech auditorium on First Avenue.

Organizers for the event say Republican and Democratic candidates were invited to the forum, but only Democrats accepted invitations.

The organization also plans on helping people register to vote while attending the forum.

Information about early voting, absentee voting, and polling locations will be offered as well.

Below are the candidates who were invited to speak at the forum:

William Tanoos, running for the IN 8th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives (incumbent: Larry Bucshon (R))

State Rep. Ryan Hatfield, IN House District 77 (running unopposed)

Edie Hardcastle , running for IN State Senate District 49 (incumbent: Jim Tomes (R))

, running for IN State Senate District 49 (incumbent: Jim Tomes (R)) Steve Folz , running for IN State House District 76 (incumbent: Wendy McNamara (R))

, running for IN State House District 76 (incumbent: Wendy McNamara (R)) John Hurley, running for IN State House District 75 (incumbent: Ron Bacon (R))

Alex Burton, Program Manager at EVSC, will moderate the panel.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 9th, 2018.

